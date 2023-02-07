Win a Spurs suite with Bet365

The Spurs may be gone for the rest of the month, but now it the time to win a suite for a future Spurs game.

bet365 is giving you a chance to win an evening out at an upcoming Spurs game in style with a suite for you and 15 friends.

The Spurs and bet365 have teamed up to give one winner a suite night in the AT&T Center.

bet365 is the premiere on-line gambling as well as an official team partner of the Spurs. Their “Call Your Shot” free-to-play game affords fans chance to win prizes and exclusive experiences.

On the digital side, bet365 will have a presence on Spurs.com and across Spurs social channels.

Click HERE for your chance to win.

Deadline to enter is today, February 7th, 2023.

Welcome to The Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, do not troll and watch the language.