It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Bulls

This is the second and final meeting between the Bulls and Spurs, with San Antonio winning 129-124 as part of that opening 5-2 win flurry in the first two weeks of the season. The Silver and Black had that short period of exceeding expectations before returning to form where they are now one game ahead of the Houston Rockets for the worst record in the entire league. While the Spurs have definitely had their share of terrible games this year, they’ve been surprisingly competitive in more than half of their games, but the lack of a finisher and veteran leadership has hurt their ability to close out games. Could they turn the tide tonight? Let’s watch and find out.

Game Prediction:

Demar DeRozan will hit a clutch mid-range buzzer beater as time runs out to ice the game for the Bulls. Zach LaVine will say in the post game that he was supposed to take the shot.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Chicago Bulls

February 6, 2023 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW SA



