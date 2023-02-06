George Karl joins the Spurs “Welcome Back” club

The Spurs may be out on their Rodeo Road Trip, but when they are home, they have introducing their former players and staff as part of the 50th anniversary.

Last week, just before they wrapped up at the AT&T Center, they brought back legendary head coach George Karl as part of their “Welcome Back” series at home games.

Great reception for Coach George Karl. George was one of my favorite Spurs players back in the day. Just a lot of heart and hustle. Those early Spurs teams were so much fun to watch. pic.twitter.com/Nrtkl0aVLQ — Raul Dominguez Jr. (@Abrjsdad) January 29, 2023

Karl is the 6th winningest coach in NBA history, but what many fans may not know is that George Karl played in the NBA.

Technically, Karl started out in the ABA. Although he was drafted by the NBA Knicks in 1973, he opted for San Antonio. He played alongside George Gervin and was part of the transition team from the ABA to the NBA. His game did not translate as seamlessly and his playing was reduced. He retired after five season with the Spurs, making him a rare case of a played whose entire playing career was with one team (and actually lasted more than a few games).

He transitioned into a Spurs assistant coach, extending his stay in The Alamo City. He then became a head coach. Over the next 3 decades, he shaped the landscape of the NBA.

Welcome to The Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, do not troll and watch the language.