The Spurs are heading out on their annual Rodeo Road Trip

On Friday, the Spurs hosted their last home game of the month. They have left for their annual Rodeo Road Trip, which will take them away from their home court for a month.

The Spurs will travel 1240 miles to Chicago where they will face the Bulls on February 6th. They then head over the border into Toronto some 520 miles to take on the Raptors on the 8th.

Two days later they face the Pistons 230 miles away in Detroit. They’ll leave Detroit immediately after the game as they travel 722 miles south too Atlanta to take on Dejounte Murray and the Atlanta Hawks.

Little rest for the weary as the Spurs travel the next day to Cleveland 790 miles away to play on Monday against the Cavaliers before heading to Charlotte 515 miles to take on the Hornets on Wednesday, February 15th.

Assuming everyone returns to San Antonio (another 1232. miles back home), the’ll have a week off to enjoy the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo before heading 273 miles up I-35 to take on the Dallas Mavericks.

The league took mercy on the Spurs and sent them to Salt Lake City 1243 miles away where they can at least stay in one place for three nights as they play the Jazz on February 25th and 28th before returning the 1302 miles, the longest flight of the trip to start off March back at the AT&T Center.

A grand total of 8,071 miles, 9 games and a whole lot of highlights.

Any predictions on how the trip will go for the Good Guys?

