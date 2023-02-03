San Antonio vs. Philadelphia Final Score: Spurs lose high-scoring game to Sixers, 137-125

The San Antonio Spurs have their final game at the AT&T Center this evening prior to their rodeo road trip. Surprisingly, the power didn’t go out at the arena, since that seems to be a problem in Texas due to the winter freeze.

Observations

Malaki Branham has 26 points this evening with 2 minutes left in the 4th quarter, after a season-high 24-point game against the Kings on Wednesday. He’s been really showing his skills since the starters have been out, and is great as a next man up.

Let’s talk about the elephant in the room tonight. Yes, the Spurs are losing, but they’re literally without all of their starters tonight, and they’ve been able to keep the game within 15 points this evening. The Sixers have James Harden and Joel Embiid. You would think this would be a huge blowout, but it isn’t.

Dominick Barlow has been playing good defense this evening. It’s always fun to watch the players who have been recalled from G-league assignment showing their skills this evening.

The Spurs seem to have struggles guarding the rim throughout the season. As coach Pop has said before, when you can’t protect the rim and the opponents shots are going in, its “game over”.

Joel Embiid is a hustler. Even though the Spurs are down by 14, he still hustles to get control of the ball. This isn’t a Spurs observation, this is a game observation.

It’s Isaiah Roby’s birthday, Happy Birthday Isaiah.

The Spurs honored Black History Month this evening, and these theme nights have been fun to attend. I highly recommend attending a Spurs game, even during a season where they are struggling like this, because its a good time with the family.

Even though the Spurs were short-handed ,they still managed to come back from a 20-point deficit in the fourth and kept fighting and kept going.

Final Score: Spurs 8th consecutive loss, Spurs fall 137-125.

Up next: The rodeo road trip kicks off in Chicago on Monday against the Bulls. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.