It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Sixers

My power is still out for some reason, and I’m writing this on my phone, so I’ll make this short: Go Spurs Go!

Game Prediction:

Joel Embiid and Jakob Poeltl will trade dunks for most of the game, leading to a dunk-off after the game, which will be declared a draw by Judge Gregg Popovich.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Philadelphia 76ers

February 3, 2023 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally SW SA



