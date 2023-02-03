Happy birthday to the Spurs’ Isaiah Roby

I had a laugh when I was researching Isaiah Roby’s NBA journey.

A simple Google search of the lad elicits a few photos that stand out. First photo has him suited up in a Dallas Maverick’s jersey. While he was traded to the Mavericks after initially being drafted by the Detroit Pistons, he signed with Dallas but never played for the Mavs. Rather, he was assigned to the G-League affiliate Texas Legends. A case of plantar fasciitis cost him playing time. Eventually, he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The other, more significant, standout from the Google search was that ESPN has Dominick Barlow’s photo assigned to Roby.

Does anyone even know who Isaiah Roby is?

Well, of course we do here in San Antonio. Now. But did you before?

I remember seeing him play with OKC and thinking he would make a good addition to the Spurs.

Probably because of a move like this:

But I digress - Roby is here now and that is what matters most.

Unfortunately, he hasn’t cracked his way into a regular rotation, a side effect of building a young roster. Whether his future is in San Antonio or elsewhere, Roby’s youth, agility, and determination attracted him to the Silver & Black. He’s sure to get some notice if and when movement is made.

For today, let’s wish the young forward a happy birthday and hope he gets into the game tonight to celebrate it right.

It’s the last home game until March as well as the Spurs celebration of Black Heritage and Black History Month, so pack up the family and head on down to the AT&T Center.

Go Spurs Go!

And happy birthday, Isaiah.

