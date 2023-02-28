It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Jazz, Part II

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

I had this nightmare the other night, where the Spurs played creditably against the Jazz in the first half, and forgot how to play any semblance of competitive basketball after halftime, playing a half of roundball that was a curious amalgam of a tire fire and the infamous Fyre Festival. And it’s happening again tonight!

This is no dream, it’s real life, and the Spurs return to the site of their latest basketball travesty, Vivint Arena, for a rematch against Will Hardy’s Utah Jazz. Lauri Markkanen, the ridiculously talented Finn with the hard-to-spell last name, went off in the second half against the Spurs, and if they want to avoid that again, the Silver and Black will need to keep Zach Collins and Charles Bassey out of trouble, or be subjected to the spectacle of a superannuated Gorgui Dieng hoisting up three point shots between slowly lumbering up and down the court.

The Spurs need a win tonight to avoid a winless February and to avoid extending the franchise record loss streak to 17. Chances are, that chances aren’t good, but Spurs fans watch this year for individual development and overall progress. Malaki Branham has been excellent on the RRT, and he could have another good scoring night tonight. Jeremy Sochan is always a joy to watch, and he does a good job of getting under the skin of opposing players, so keep an eye on him. The game has been slowing down for Blake Wesley and sooner or later, we are going to see him drive to the basket with a plan to either get a basket or pass to a teammate. Let’s watch and have some fun, no matter what the score.

Game Prediction:

Gorgui Dieng breaks the record for consecutive made three point shots after Bassey and Collins foul out early in the second half.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Utah Jazz

February 28, 2023 | 8:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW SA



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.