Register to win a Spurs Fiesta Medal packet

Here in San Antonio, Fiesta is a season unto itself. The whole community gets involved, and the San Antonio Spurs are no exception. Aside from the bevy of events (parades, concerts, heritage presentations, dances), one major key to the weeks of festivities is the collection of Fiesta medals. For the uninitiated, it is a sight to see.

The Spurs have their own annual fiesta medals, and their proceeds go to their fundraising efforts and causes.

Today, you can register to win a packet of Spurs 2023 Fiesta medals before they even go on sale.

Per the Spurs press release:

Want to secure a 2023 Fiesta Medal 3-Pack? Enter to win and bring some Spurs Pride to your Fiesta Medal collection this year. Don’t want to chance your luck? Fiesta Medals go on sale March 1st!

Signing up is simple, just click HERE.

Enter to win deadline is Tuesday, Feb. 28. That’s today! What are you waiting for?

