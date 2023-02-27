Remembering Red McCombs

Red McCombs, the man essential in bringing the Dallas Chaparrals to San Antonio, died a week ago Sunday at his home surrounded by family.

As the Spurs celebrate their 50th anniversary, it is essential for fans to know that Red was the driving force in bringing the former ABA team to the Alamo City as well as having a huge role in their NBA transformation.

The ninety-five-year old entrepreneur was known in town for his car dealership conglomerate which made him one of the most beloved and well-known personalities in the area.

Love and praise came from all over the city as well as throughout the sports world.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Billy Joe "Red" McCombs, a beloved member of the San Antonio community and a longtime supporter of the Alamo. During this difficult time, we offer our sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of Mr. McCombs. pic.twitter.com/nbwgHKIj7d — The Alamo (@OfficialAlamo) February 20, 2023

No one better than to share about Red and the Spurs than head coach Gregg Popovich as he did on the Red’s 95th birthday at a pregame presser.

Earlier this year Gregg Popovich talked about his friend and first boss, Red McCombs, on his 95th birthday.



"Since this is our 50th anniversary, we wouldn't be having this without Red McCombs."



A larger-than-life figure for the Spurs and the entire San Antonio community. pic.twitter.com/OdANO8Gu2W — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) February 20, 2023

"He gaveme my first job. Been friends ever since," - Popovich on the passing of Red McCombs.



"He's [Nowitzki] worthy. I'm not," - Pop on going into HOF w/ Nowitzki



Pop on McCombs, never watched Sochan at Baylor, Tre Jones' injury, thoughts on load management, Devin Vassell's… https://t.co/3nfvfppKfl pic.twitter.com/gykdRNh1uZ — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) February 24, 2023

Hard to see but a red flag with the initials "RM" is flying at the Tower Life building.



Red McCombs, who died on Sunday in San Antonio, bought the historic skyscraper last year. pic.twitter.com/cAaUfr9aH0 — Maddy Skye (@MaddySkye) February 22, 2023

Thank you, Red McCombs, for your impact and dedication to San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/9h9x92aSwP — Bill Miller (@BillMillerBarBQ) February 20, 2023

Red McCombs was a pillar of San Antonio’s modern history and a titan of our local economy.



His influence was instrumental in creating the city we know today. Our hearts are with the McCombs family and the thousands of residents he uplifted through his generosity. https://t.co/dRUNpgqSap — Mayor Ron Nirenberg (@Ron_Nirenberg) February 20, 2023

Funeral service are being held today as well a special “A Celebration of a Life Well Lived,” taking place the Tobin Center of the Performing Arts at 10 a.m.

Additionally, the Tobin has illuminated the in red this week to honor the Clear Channel co-founder.

For information on posting a tribute, click here.

He was also pivotal in bringing the Spurs to San Antonio and owned the team two separate times. He also owned the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Nuggets at one time.

Long live the legacy of the great Red McCombs.

