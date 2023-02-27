 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Remembering Red McCombs

The magnate responsible for the San Antonio Spurs is being celebrated today

By Jeph Duarte
San Antonio Spurs v Sacramento Kings Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Red McCombs, the man essential in bringing the Dallas Chaparrals to San Antonio, died a week ago Sunday at his home surrounded by family.

As the Spurs celebrate their 50th anniversary, it is essential for fans to know that Red was the driving force in bringing the former ABA team to the Alamo City as well as having a huge role in their NBA transformation.

The ninety-five-year old entrepreneur was known in town for his car dealership conglomerate which made him one of the most beloved and well-known personalities in the area.

Love and praise came from all over the city as well as throughout the sports world.

No one better than to share about Red and the Spurs than head coach Gregg Popovich as he did on the Red’s 95th birthday at a pregame presser.

Funeral service are being held today as well a special “A Celebration of a Life Well Lived,” taking place the Tobin Center of the Performing Arts at 10 a.m.

Additionally, the Tobin has illuminated the in red this week to honor the Clear Channel co-founder.

For information on posting a tribute, click here.

He was also pivotal in bringing the Spurs to San Antonio and owned the team two separate times. He also owned the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Nuggets at one time.

Long live the legacy of the great Red McCombs.

