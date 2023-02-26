All Spurs starters score in double figures in loss to Jazz

Coming off a loss to the Dallas Mavericks this past Thursday, the Spurs tried to put an end to their franchise-worst losing streak of 15 games. They faced the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City Saturday night, and they were in control of the game..... in the first half. After an offensive explosion in the first quarter and leading 65-55 at halftime, the Spurs were outscored in the third quarter 30-14 and never recovered. They lost 118-102 despite all starters scoring in double figures.

Jeremy Sochan returned from injury by leading the Spurs with 22 points to go along with six rebounds and two assists. Another solid outing from Jeremy. With more performances like this, he’ll be a lock for an All-Rookie Team.

He got the first points on the board from either team with a three.

.@JeremySochan gettin us started from downtown pic.twitter.com/2tx6zY9ocd — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 26, 2023

Here, Jeremy finds his way in the paint with patient dribbling and finishes with a close shot.

Jeremy for ✌️ pic.twitter.com/Fe0Hfkb6oN — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 26, 2023

Here’s Jeremy putting in some post work on Juan Toscano-Anderson. He’s not afraid to get a bucket the hard way.

Jeremy’s offensive game has been improving every step of the way, and it’s on full display here with the fake for the crazy and-one finish.

Keldon Johnson poured in 18 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and a block in this game.

Here is on the receiving end of an extremely underrated pass by Charles Bassey for the finish under the basket.

CB KJ pic.twitter.com/hb4TP49qeu — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 26, 2023

Important to note: anytime you see the caption “tuff bucket”, just know it was most likely KJ’s.

tuff bucket pic.twitter.com/lfGtGDpSNY — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 26, 2023

Speaking of tough finishes, somehow this one was even tougher. KJ looks like he’s upgraded his layup package.

Swish! Malaki Branham sinks the three off the Keita Bates-Diop assist. He finished with 13 points, six rebounds, an assist, and a block.

Ball movement goin crazy pic.twitter.com/vRo4MPLOyN — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 26, 2023

CLEANUP ON AISLE 28! Charles Bassey throws down the putback slam! He finished with six points, three rebounds, an assist, and two steals.

A NASTY CLEAN-UP‼️ pic.twitter.com/sD90sEn7GU — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 26, 2023

Smooth as silk. Malaki sinks the jumpshot from the foul line off the dribble pull-up.

pull up, SPLASH pic.twitter.com/ccPw7jOpXn — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 26, 2023

Get that outta here! KBD swats Jordan Clarkson’s shot out of bounds. KBD finished with 11 points, four rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block.

Zach Collins shows off the range from three off the KJ feed. He shot 3-6 from three-point land. If he consistently continues to make more threes, he could be even more deadly. Zach finished with 15 points, five rebounds, two assists, a steal, and two blocks.

Zach from deeeeep pic.twitter.com/hRzmzcEZBc — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 26, 2023

Excuse me, coming through! KBD posts up Clarkson and finishes under the basket.

Floater gang! Malaki sinks a floater in the lane off the fastbreak.

Malaki goin' to work pic.twitter.com/r46Jqh9Ocx — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 26, 2023

The bank is open! Blake Wesley sinks the one-handed bank shot over Talen Horton-Tucker. Blake finished with four points, three rebounds, four assists, and a steal.

off the window pic.twitter.com/xwTBbUxJCu — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 26, 2023

Certified Sochan Moment: After converting an and-one while Kris Dunn was draped all over him, Jeremy took exception to the foul and shoved Dunn. Dunn shoved back but players and refs quickly intervened. Not sure how it would have played out, but you know for sure Jeremy wasn’t going to back down. Say it with me now: You Don’t Mess With The Sochan.

Jeremy Sochan and Kris Dunn exchange shoves



Double techs were issued.pic.twitter.com/e1c4iBtAbr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 26, 2023

Anyways, here are the full game highlights.