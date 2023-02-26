What We Learned From The Spurs Loss to the Jazz

Early in the second quarter of Saturday night’s contest, Jeremy Sochan shoved Kris Dunn off of him after the journeyman guard had the rookie’s jersey in a vicegrip. Dunn shoved back (while saying “what the *bleep* is wrong with you, boy?”) sending security onto the court.

The moment couldn’t help but make me smile. Here is a young team that is in the midst of a 15-game losing streak, on a seemingly endless road trip, but is still willing to fight. The contest was full of physicality. The Spurs were the enforcers early on, which is not something you can often say about this team. Zach Collins was eating up Walker Kessler inside. Keldon Johnson and Sochan were making strong drives to the cup (Sochan had a phenomenal put back at the buzzer that should have counted.) Even Charles Bassey was making his presence known. After laying down in a loss against Dallas, this was just the kind of bounce back performance you would expect from an NBA squad.

Then San Antonio experienced something I call a “turd quarter.” It’s when a team comes out of a half and... well... drops a metaphorical deuce. Whether they come out flat or the other team comes out with force, it typically results in a major swing. Good teams are able to weather the run, keep the game close, and make a run down the stretch. The Spurs are not a good team.

Utah bullied the Silver and Black after halftime. Talen Horton-Tucker bulldozed through them on drives, Dunn was a nuisance on both ends and Lauri Markkanen, aka ‘The Finnisher,’ Finnished them. Once San Antonio got punched in the mouth, it was over. Old habits reared their nasty heads, as they turned the ball over, struggled with transition defense, and continually lost men in the half court.

What’s that old saying: Progress is not linear? Sometimes it’s a spike, then a drop. First half: spike. Second half: drop. Say what you want about Saturday’s result, you still have to acknowledge that first half. Gregg Popovich wasn’t happy about San Antonio not being a 48 minute team, and he rightfully griped about it in his presser. He’s the coach. It’s his job to get mad. But Spurs fans see the writing on the wall. Heck, half of the talk about the team over the last few days has been about whether or not they are the best fit for a 7-foot-5 French teenager, not how poorly they played the game before. Clearly winning is not the priority right now.

So yeah, blowing a lead sucks. But that first half was some of the best Spurs basketball I’ve seen this year. The ball movement, defensive intensity and physicality — looked like a legit NBA ball club. The starting five played well, with four guys out there who could make something happen with ball in their hands. Malaki Branham and Sochan were solid, and played off of each other well. I don’t mean to be a sunshine pumper, but sometimes keeping your sanity in a rebuilding season means looking at what went well.

Bottom line: the Spurs looked like a better ball club tonight, even if it didn’t result in a win. That is something to feel good about.

Takeaways: