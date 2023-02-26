Win a VIP Suite to a future Spurs game

The Spurs are heading back home. And now you can win a night out to the AT&T Center with all the special amenities of a V. I. P. Suite.

Enter for your chance to welcome home the Spurs and win a suite for you and 15 guests! Orchard and the Spurs have teamed up to give one winner a suite night to celebrate the return from the Rodeo Road Trip on March 4th! Deadline to enter is February 26th, 2023.

Click this site and roll the dice.

Orchard, a partner of the San Antonio Spurs, currently airs ads during Spurs games currently featuring former Spurs legend and soon-to-be Hall of Fame inductee Tony Parker.

Orchard’s mission statement involves “transforming the way people buy and sell their homes. Simplifying it all, to the way it probably should have always been; fair and true to market, straightforward, easy. We’re helping customers find and purchase their dream home.”

Good luck.

Welcome to The Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, do not troll and watch the language.