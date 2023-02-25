It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Jazz

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Spurs picked up the Rodeo Road Trip on Thursday night right where they left off, unable to compete late in the game as they got blown out by the Mavericks 142-116 to extend their franchise record loss streak to 15 games. They scored enough points to win a lot of games, but only if the opponent didn’t have to face the super porous Spurs defense.

Tonight, they face the Jazz, who traded away their biggest star (Gobert) in the off-season for an unbelievable haul of draft picks and compensation and were originally charted as a team that might participate in the Wembanyama sweepstakes. After an unreasonably hot start, they are now near .500 and on target for the play-in tournament. They are rebuilding, but with all of their young talent and trove of high draft picks, it should be a relatively quick rebuild.

The Spurs are on a much longer road, one paved with the souls of diehard fans who die a little with each loss. With Jeremy Sochan likely to be back tonight, the team will be a little more fun to watch tonight, and the continuing development of the rookies like Malaki Branham will give fans of the Silver and Black something to watch tonight. The same teams will be meeting again on Tuesday night in the same arena, so the Spurs will be staying in Salt Lake City for a few more days and enjoying their famous night life.

Game Prediction:

After the game, Pop decides to take a trip to the Bonneville Salt Flats and inadvertently becomes the oldest driver to set the world land speed record.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Utah Jazz

February 25, 2023 | 8:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW SA



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.