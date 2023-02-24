Jonathan Givony on Victor Wembanyama’s potential fit with the Spurs

While there are not a lot of great ways to recover from a 15th straight loss, ESPN draft expert Jonathan Givony appeared on The Lowe Post podcast today to discuss coveted and much-anticipated top draft prospect, Victor Wembanyama.

Early on in the discussion, Givony cites, and frankly gushes, that Wembanyama, though “not a finished product by any means — you talk to him off the court, this guy is incredibly intelligent — his feel for the game is off the chart,” has clear qualities that have been attributed to so many past, recent, and current Spurs players.

At about the 16:00 mark and the moments after, Lowe engages his guest in a fascinating hypothetical “who is the one of the four (out of cellar dwellers Detroit, Charlotte, Houston, and San Antonio) that you’d like most to be the GM for,” to which Givony responds “you need to look at San Antonio first,” adding, “If you went to Victor Wembanyama’s camp right now and you gave them truth serum, and you said ‘pick your ideal landing spot from those four’, I’m sure it would be the Spurs over those other teams... going back to what they’re building”.

Other additional tidbits include:

Rookie Jeremy Sochan “is an absolute stud... He’s going to be so good. He’s got an incredible personality.”

Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, and Malaki Branham were referred to as “really interesting wings”. Lowe also replies “I love Vassell. Keldon Johnson is fine,” before giving Sochan even more flowers for his all-around skillset.

On Branham, Givony shares “this guy - he’s a hooper... I think the guy is tremendous.”

Houston “of the four maybe” is the most attractive free agent destination of the four spots.

Lowe then piles on to the Spurs’ I-10 counterparts by saying “that place is a freaking tire fire. Poor Stephen Silas is probably not going to be the coach next year.”

G-League point guard Scott (Henderson) “is a great fit there, too.”

For the Pounders that have not fully caught up on the Wembanyama sweepstakes, the podcast is worthwhile in its entirety to hear more on “Wemby,” Scoot Henderson, and what could end up being one of the most impactful draft classes of all time. Enjoy the fun listen!