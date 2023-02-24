Travel to Utah with Jeremy Sochan

In the virtual world, we can all partake on a ride to All-Star Weekend with our newest favorite player.

Jeremy Sochan is rapidly becoming a household name in the great State of Texas, but this past weekend he introduced himself to the basketball watching world at large.

Sochan participated in a vlog that took a behind the scenes look from his landing in Salt lake City to his photo shoot for the NBA Rising Stars.

Sochan’s handles at the rim are becoming legendary, but it is his calm demeanor that conjures up memories of the past team leaders and beckons the question, “Have the San Antonio Spurs found their man?”

You have a young, hungry, talented player with no fear (just ask Markieff Morris).

He’s not afraid to change it up for the betterment of his career (one-handed free throws, anybody?). And he looks to be cultured in just the right way to pair well with head coach Gregg Popovich.

Hopefully, the Vlog will continue throughout the remainder of the season.

