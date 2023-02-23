It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Mavericks

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Spurs have gone an entire week without losing a game for the first time in 2023, thanks to the intervention of the annual All Star Break, which featured an 184-175 ridiculous contest that featured even worse defense than the Spurs usually play. Of course, the Spurs also didn’t win any games this week, and at least on paper, tonight looks like a good opportunity to continue that trend, as they face the superstar backcourt combo of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, who looked pretty comfortable in the All Star Game bantering with the commentators while distributing the ball to his teammates.

Tonight could see a lot more of the same, minus the microphone, as Jeremy Sochan is out of the lineup tonight, and the undersized Spurs could have lot of problems with Luka’s size and craftiness. Kyrie’s speed and shot-making will only be limited by the requirement that only one ball is allowed on the basketball court at a time, and it will be in Luka’s hands most of the time. With Devin Vassell still out recovering from surgery, Devonte’ Graham should get lots of minutes with Tre Jones, and he’s going to keep launching shots, because what else are you going to do? It will be fun to see if the Spurs can overcome the talent deficit and make tonight a competitive game. Even if it isn’t, it should be a great chance for Charles Bassey to challenge the Dallas bigs and continue his improvement on the court after signing a long term contract with the Silver and Black.

Nine of the last 23 games are being broadcast on KENS5 or CW35, so if you’re in the San Antonio/Austin area, you should be able to watch a lot of final games over the air with an antenna. If you’re depending on Bally Sports to watch the Spurs live, you are going to miss about 40% of the remaining games, but I predict that most of them will be losses, if that makes it any easier to take.

Kyrie and Luka will refuse to pass to each other because they both believe the other player is hogging the ball. They are both right.

San Antonio Spurs at Dallas Mavericks

February 13, 2023 | 7:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: KENS5 TV



