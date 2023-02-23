Spurs docuseries and watch party tonight

Per the Spurs Press Release:

The San Antonio Spurs invite fans to “The Ring of the Rowel” docuseries screening and an official watch party on Thursday, Feb. 23 at EVO Entertainment, presented by Michelob ULTRA. Ahead of the on-the-court action, the party will feature a special screening of multiple episodes of the “The Ring of the Rowel” Spurs 50th Anniversary docuseries, which focuses on the organization’s storied resilience through trials and triumphs. Following the screening, fans can cheer on the Silver and Black as they visit the Dallas Mavericks.

Tonight’s festivities take place at the EVO Entertainment Schertz location beginning at 6:00 PM. A $5 ticket (which doubles as a drink credit) is required and can be purchased ahead of the game at evocinemas.com/spursdoc.

The watch party starts at 7:30 p.m. and admission is free for all fans.

The watch party will feature giveaways with premium raffle prizes, including Spurs jerseys, game tickets and David Robinson bobbleheads. The game-day experience will be brought to the watch party with appearances from Coyote, Hype Squad, Spurs in-arena host Zay Zay and Spurs DJ Quake playing all the hits. Fans sporting their Spurs swag will receive drink tickets and arcade game cards, while supplies last.

Screening and Watch Party Details

Thursday, Feb. 23 at EVO Entertainment

Screening: The Ring of the Rowel episodes start at 6 p.m. Purchase tickets here

Watch party: Spurs at Dallas Mavericks tips off at 7:30 p.m. Free and family friendly

EVO Entertainment, 18658 IH-35, Schertz, TX 78154

Have a great night.

