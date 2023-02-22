Happy birthday to Devonte’ Graham

He hasn’t been with the San Antonio Spurs long, but Devonte’ Graham has already made a splash with the franchise.

He scored a record 31 points in his Spurs debut, and that was coming off the bench.

Graham was originally drafted 34th in 2018 by the Atlanta Hawks but was traded to the Charlotte Hornets for a pair of second round draft picks. He played three seasons with the Hornets while spending some time with their G-League affiliate.

In 2021 he was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans

where he once hit a 61-foot to win 113–110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, setting the NBA record for the longest buzzer-beating game-winner in league history.

Earlier this month Graham was traded with four second-round picks to the Spurs for Josh Richardson.

Most likely, he’s spending his birthday in Dallas as the Spurs are heading back from the All-Star Break and continuing their Rodeo Road Trip.

Happy birthday, Devonte’!

Welcome to The Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, do not troll and watch the language.