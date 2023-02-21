Takeaways from the All-Star Weekend

Well, the books on the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend have closed. I must admit, I caught a few minutes of the Celebrity Game, not enough to tell you who played or why Dwyane Wade was shooting threes in-between quarters.

I watched the first Rising Star game with my daughter before we both fell sleep and totally missed Jeremy Sochan and the remainder of the Rising Star bracket.

Caught the final round of the 3-point contest. Love Damian Lillard and happy to see him light it up.

Slam Dunk Competition. I honestly couldn't tell you if there was one this year.

And of the All-Star Game. I have often written off the game because of the black of defense and general lackadaisical manner in which players treat the contest. For some reason this year I embraced the fun-loving aspect of the game and what it must be like to one of the best players in the best league of one of the most popular sports in the world. These guys are probably having the time of their lives. When to get that many elite athletes in one concentrated area, the outcome shouldn’t matter. Unless of course, it’s for the Olympics in which case, quit having fun and go get the gold.

Tatum had an amazing game, he's truly one of the most gifted in this time and it is so much fun to watch him play.

What about you, Pounders, did you partake in the weekend’s festivities? And what were your favorite moments?

