When the Spurs are away, the cowboys come and play

The Spurs, and most of the rest if the league, were off yesterday for the All-Star Game. But the Spurs have already been away from the AT&T Center as they have been on their annual Rodeo Road Trip.

With no Spurs basketball and a three-day weekend, my wife ans I decided to take in the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.

There are just so many wonderful things to experience. The Budweiser Clydesdales are a sight to see.

And bull riding has got to be one of the toughest sports out there. The contest was riddled with young men attempting an incredible feat.

Lukasey Morris nabbed the honors and was awarded a ride around the arena Wirth a belt buckle.

We attended the Xtreme Bull Riding Contest, not because we are prefer the bulls to the horses and such, but Dwight Yoakam was playing and I had always wanted to see him live.

Dwight is an amazing performer and still has one of the greatest voices in country music.

Lots of fun, but I’d like my Spurs back, please.

