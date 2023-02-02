Join the Spurs for Black Heritage Night tomorrow

February is Black History Month and the Spurs are kicking off festivities (and ironically closing as well) with Black Heritage Night. This is the Good Guys final home game before the annual Rodeo Road Trip that will see them away from the AT&T Center until March, so don’t miss your last chance to see the Spurs in action until after the All-Star break.

The Spurs host the Philadelphia 76ers who they defeated on the road last October in what was a hint of what the young squad could collectively accomplish before injuries and some reality kicked in showing the uphill battle ahead.

If you are here in town, then you’re well aware that for the last couple of days there has been no school and many businesses and institutions have been shut down. Let’s shake off the cold, get down to the AT&T Center and cheer on our Spurs in person one last time, send them off in style.

Go Spurs Go!

