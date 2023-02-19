That time the Spurs hosted the 1975 All-Star Game

Here we are in the heart of the Spurs 50th season. We are also in the heart of All-Star Break

In honor of the annual festivities, which serves a reminder to the first time San Antonio hosted the All-Star Game.

As part of the Spurs anniversary, the Ring of the Rowel docuseries has been highlighting the last half-century of Spurs basketball.

This episode: Stetson hats, thoroughbreds, and Willie Nelson.

In honor of All-Star weekend, we’re throwing it back to when San Antonio hosted its first ever ABA All-Star Game in “All Hat, No Horse,” the newest Ring of the Rowel Docuseries episode out now!

