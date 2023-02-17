A Spurs guide to the accomplishments of David Robinson

Today commemorates the 29th anniversary of David Robinson knotting a quadruple-double.

On February 17, 1994, The Admiral became the fourth player in NBA recorded history to tally a quadruple-double.

Robinson scored thirty-four points, pulled ten rebounds, dished out ten assists, and made ten blocks in a win against the Detroit Pistons and became the fourth player behind Nate Thurmond, Alvin Robertson, and Hakeem Olajuwon to record the highly coveted quadruple-double.

Robinson was also the last to do it. More than a quarter century has passed without a player being able to carry stats like this (sans the arguable Tim Duncan Game 6 Finals). Says a lot about the evolution of the game and the difficulty of the task, considering the talent of players like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

As part of them Spurs 50th anniversary, The Ring of The Rowel also recently dropped their 17th episode aptly entitled “71.”

The reference is to Robinson’s 71-point game in which he not only scored 71 points on the last day of regulation, but solidified himself as the season’s scoring champion.

On April 24, 1994, David Robinson no only secured the NBA scoring title, also broke Iceman’s 63-point franchise record.

Robinson is one of just seven guys to pull of the 70+ point game, though that may not be the case by the end of the season with so many superstars adding big nights to their resume.

