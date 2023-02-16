Report: The Spurs are signing Julian Champagnie to a two-way contract

After the Spurs recently converted center Charles Bassey from a two-way player to a guaranteed contract, that left an opening on the roster for another two-way player, and it appears they are giving that spot to Julian Champagnie, a 6’7” forward who most recently played as a two-way player for the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Spurs claimed Julian Champagnie off waivers, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 16, 2023

Spurs have claimed recently waived Sixers G Julian Champagnie to fill their open two-way slot, a league source confirmed. — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) February 16, 2023

Champagnie played college basketball at St. John’s 2019-22, where he averaged 19.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2 assists his junior year. He went undrafted in 2022 before signing a two-way contract with the 76ers, where he averaged 14.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 18 G League games until he was waived two days ago. (He only appeared in two NBA games, where he record no stats in seven minutes.) He joins Dominck Barlow as the Spurs’ other two-way player.

Welcome to San Antonio (and Austin), Julian!