 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: The Spurs are signing Julian Champagnie to a two-way contract

The Spurs have filled out their final roster spot.

By Marilyn Dubinski
/ new
Delaware Blue Coats v Cleveland Charge Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

After the Spurs recently converted center Charles Bassey from a two-way player to a guaranteed contract, that left an opening on the roster for another two-way player, and it appears they are giving that spot to Julian Champagnie, a 6’7” forward who most recently played as a two-way player for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Champagnie played college basketball at St. John’s 2019-22, where he averaged 19.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2 assists his junior year. He went undrafted in 2022 before signing a two-way contract with the 76ers, where he averaged 14.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 18 G League games until he was waived two days ago. (He only appeared in two NBA games, where he record no stats in seven minutes.) He joins Dominck Barlow as the Spurs’ other two-way player.

Welcome to San Antonio (and Austin), Julian!

More From Pounding The Rock

Loading comments...