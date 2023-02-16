San Antonio is special to former Spurs guard George Karl

Bill Schoening’s Sound of Spurs podcast has been an asset of the 50th Anniversary regalia, and the longtime radio announcer sat with George Karl when he passed through San Antonio last month as the “Welcome Home” guest.

Karl, one of a few in Spurs history to only wear a Spurs jersey, was a member of the crossover ABA Spurs as they entered the NBA. But he got his start in his home state of Pennsylvania.

George Karl takes us inside his journey from Western Pennsylvania to North Carolina, and then from the ABA to the NBA. George explains why attending North Carolina was the best decision of his life and then he shares his experiences playing in the ABA and NBA. Later, George talks about his first head coaching gig and then he shares stories about coaching the Cleveland Cavaliers. George shares how he wants to be remembered and how he pictures the legacy of the San Antonio Spurs.

Karl spoke passionately about the ABA and how he believes the ABA has not gotten the proper attention in the shadow of the NBA. He is currently working on a documentary on the ABA which is scheduled to be released in the coming year.

You can access the entire interview HERE.

