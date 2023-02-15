San Antonio vs. Charlotte, Final Score: Spurs drop 14th straight to the Hornets, 110-120

The Spurs had just one more chance to snap their losing streak ahead of NBA All-Star Weekend, against another struggling squad in the Charlotte Hornets. The Silver and Black fought to stay afloat all game, but ultimately failed to recover from major runs from Charlotte in the 1st and 3rd quarters. The Spurs did not hold a lead the entire second half, and were outscored in all quarters but the first. San Antonio had a promising shooting night hitting 34% from beyond the arc behind some hot shooting from Doug McDermott and Malaki Branham. The Hornets dominated the interior on both ends, scoring 52 points in the paint, and 12 blocked shots leading them to a 120-110 victory.

Branham led the spurs with another impressive scoring night, tallying 23 points on 10-14 shooting, and knocked down 3 of his 6 three-point shots. Jeremy Sochan struggled on the offensive end, but will show up on the highlight tape with some jaw-dropping blocks at the rim, continuing to show off his impressive athleticism. LaMelo Ball put up a triple double, 28 points, 10 assists and 12 rebounds on 10-26 shooting from the field.

The Spurs will get just over a week off before returning from the All-Star break in Dallas on Thursday, February 23.