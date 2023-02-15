It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Hornets

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Spurs weren’t that good this season before they traded away or released some of their more talented players in mid-season, but they’re playing hard and have been able to play competitively against recent opponents on the Rodeo Road Trip, extending the Pistons to double overtime before foul trouble ruined their shot at a win, and cutting a daunting double digit deficit to just 4 points in the final quarter against the Cavs on the way to a respectable eight point loss.

Tonight, they face the Charlotte Hornets, who are in 14th place in the east, and have almost as bad a record as the Silver and Black. They Hornets are way too talented to have this bad of a record, but as is often the case with teams that lose a lot of games, they have had a lot of injury issues and are depend a lot on young players that are still learning to play the pro game. LaMelo Ball has a lot of talent, but he’s inexperienced, and a rebuilding year is the perfect time to develop that. His length will probably create a lot of problems for the height-challenges San Antonio backcourt on defense, unless San Antonio defends him with Sochan, which will free up the Hornets frontcourt. Hey, Reggie Jackson is on the Hornets now, and he always causes problems for the Spurs, so look out for him hitting some ridiculous shots tonight.

This will be the last game before the All Star Break, when the Spurs take a whole week off before resuming the Rodeo Road Trip in Dallas, followed by two games in Utah against the Jazz. Tonight’s game is really the most realistic shot the Spurs have at avoiding a winless RRT, and at least a 17 game losing streak. It’s not completely hopeless, though, as the Spurs have a back-to-back coming up on March 4-5 against the Houston Rockets, in what will surely be a battle for the league’s worst record. I could really see this streak going to 20 or more if the Spurs can’t pull out a win tonight. Let’s see if the Spurs can stop the madness tonight, or if it continues through the All Star break.

Game Prediction:

After the game ends up tied in regulation, the coaches decide to settle the outcome with a game of rock, paper, scissors between the coaches so that they can leave the arena and start their all-star break on time. The Hornets prevail as Steve Clifford’s paper suffocates Gregg Popovich’s rock on the second round, following a two-rock first round.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Charlotte Hornets

February 15, 2023 | 6:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW SA



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.