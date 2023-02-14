Report: The Spurs have signed Charles Bassey to a four-year, $10.2 mil contract

Fans have been asking for it, and now they’re getting it. Using their final open roster spot, the Spurs have signed two-way player Charles Bassey to a four-year, $10.2 million contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. $5.2 million is reportedly fully guaranteed.

A native of Lagos, Nigeria, Bassey attended high school at San Antonio’s St. Anthony Catholic High school his freshman and sophomore years before moving to Kentucky. He was drafted 53rd overall by 76ers in 2021 before being waived in 2022. He then signed as a two-way player with the Spurs, where he has averaged 4.7 points and 5.3 rebounds in 25 NBA games. He will presumably take over as backup center behind Zach Collins, who took over the starting center position after Jakob Poeltl was traded. He will also participate in the G League Next Up game at All-Star Weekend on Sunday.

Congratulations on the new contract, and welcome to San Antonio for good, Charles!