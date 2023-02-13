 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

San Antonio vs. Cleveland Final Score: Spurs lose to Cavaliers 117-109

Short handed Spurs struggle to pull off a win against Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers

By Carolina Teague
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Cleveland Cavaliers Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs continued their Rodeo Road Trip on Monday facing the Cleveland Cavaliers. The past week has been a whirlwind, as multiple people who were once a part of the Spurs roster all season, have either been traded away or dealing with injuries. Tonight, the Spurs fight to snap their 12-game losing streak.

Observations

  • Turnovers have been really bad for the Spurs in the first half.
  • Zach Collins is a hustler on the court. Every time he steps on the floor, he plays his heart out.
  • Blake Wesley had a nice dunk in the third quarter.
  • The Spurs, who were down by 21 in the first half at one point, have kept the loss close in the second half,
  • Malaki Branham has been playing well in front of his hometown this evening.
  • Blake Wesley is a beautiful passer and had a nice last minute final bucket in the game.
  • Every time Blake Wesley is on the court, the Spurs defense improves.
  • Spurs lose 117-109. Loss streak moves to 13.

