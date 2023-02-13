San Antonio vs. Cleveland Final Score: Spurs lose to Cavaliers 117-109

The San Antonio Spurs continued their Rodeo Road Trip on Monday facing the Cleveland Cavaliers. The past week has been a whirlwind, as multiple people who were once a part of the Spurs roster all season, have either been traded away or dealing with injuries. Tonight, the Spurs fight to snap their 12-game losing streak.
Observations
- Turnovers have been really bad for the Spurs in the first half.
- Zach Collins is a hustler on the court. Every time he steps on the floor, he plays his heart out.
- Blake Wesley had a nice dunk in the third quarter.
- The Spurs, who were down by 21 in the first half at one point, have kept the loss close in the second half,
- Malaki Branham has been playing well in front of his hometown this evening.
- Blake Wesley is a beautiful passer and had a nice last minute final bucket in the game.
- Every time Blake Wesley is on the court, the Spurs defense improves.
- Spurs lose 117-109. Loss streak moves to 13.
