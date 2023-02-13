It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Cavaliers

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

Who is even on the Spurs any more? Tonight is the midpoint of the 2023 Rodeo Road Trip, and they have one more game before the All Star Break, when Michelle Beadle can help Devonte’ Graham to find a place to live in San Antonio, followed by two more on the road. Looking at the schedule, Wednesday’s game against the Hornets might be the best opportunity for the Spurs to break their losing streak, but there’s always a chance the talented Cavaliers squad could take their opponent lightly and give the Spurs an opportunity to stop their losing string at a dozen with a win tonight.

With their nuclear-powered backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, the Cavaliers are one of the worst backcourt matchups in the league against the Silver and Black. Malaki Branham guarding Mitchell is really going to be a tough matchup, and Darius Garland shouldn’t really have too much trouble scoring on Tre Jones. Their big and athletic frontcourt of Evan Mobley and Jarret Allen could foul out Zach Collins in the first half unless he limits his aggression on defense.

It will be fun to watch Jeremy Sochan tonight to see if he can rise to the challenge tonight and take on the Cavs bigs. Keldon Johnson will probably struggle against the Cavs bigs, but it should be another learning experience for the gold medal winner.

Game Prediction:

Devonte’ Graham will block a Donovan Mitchell three point shot attempt. Twice.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Cleveland Cavaliers

February 12, 2023 | 6:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW SA



