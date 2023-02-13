Spurs Stories: Doug McDermott

Doug McDermott was on the chopping block. He was rumored (along with Josh Richardson and Jakob Poeltl) to be available for trades.

Hard to believe a contender doesn’t want a reliable vet with a spark off the bench, sharp three-point shooting, and quick moves without the ball, but then maybe the Spurs were asking too much in exchange.

Whatever the reason, it looks like he’ll be with the Silver & Black for the remainder of the season.

Earlier, the Spurs spotlit the Indiana native as part of the “Spurs Stories” series.

McDermott talks about his roadmap to the NBA and how his style and adjustments caused so many moves.

Enjoy this episode of the Frost bank series.

Welcome to The Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, do not troll and watch the language.