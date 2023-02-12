 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: The Spurs have waived Stanley Johnson

The Spurs now have an open roster spot.

By Marilyn Dubinski
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Toronto Raptors Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The trade deadline has passed, but the Spurs aren’t done making moves. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, they have waived forward Stanely Johsnson so he can go find a spot on a contender.

It’s worth noting that Johnson was ineligible to be traded since a player has to be with a team for three months before he can be traded, and Johnson signed with the Spurs in mid-December. He almost instantly brought a new level of energy to the bench, averaging 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists on a career high 45% shooting from three in 30 games. He will definitely be a useful piece to a contending team.

This leaves the Spurs with an open roster spot to claim another player off the waivers — cough, Boban Marjan — or (again) promote someone like two-way player Charles Bassey up to a guaranteed contract. We’ll see what happens, but in the meantime, a big thank you to Stanley, and good luck in the future!

