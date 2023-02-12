What we learned from the Spurs loss to the Hawks

Gregg Popovich recently said he wishes the games were 36 minutes long, obviously because his team has a knack for always having one bad quarter that spoils the rest of the game. That’s almost a good wish, it just needs to be added that they still play 48 minutes, but the stipulation is the Spurs worst quarter gets dropped, and the final score comes from their three best (or least-worse) quarters, because you just never know which set of 12 minutes will be the bad one for this team.

Sometimes it’s the first quarter that dooms the Spurs, or it can be the second, third or fourth. Against the Hawks, it was third quarter that did them in after they played a surprisingly spunky, aggressive first half despite coming off a double-OT loss in Detroit the night before and not getting to Atlanta until 2:30 in the morning. Perhaps a big reason for the strong start was getting three starters back, after Tre Jones and Jeremy Sochan each returned from four-game absences, along with Keldon Johnson after het sat out the game in Detroit.

Everyone was energized: Sochan looked like he hadn’t missed a beat, shots were going in, and good defense was played. They held the Hawks’ star guard duo in check for most of the first half, with De’Andre Hunter being their only real source of offense. While the Spurs never really pulled away in the first half, they held a six-point lead and looked like the more engaged team until Trae Young finally got himself going on offense, helping the Hawks take a one-point halftime lead.

Then came the “bad” quarter of the game, where the Spurs came out of the lockeroom ice cold to start the third and looked more like the exhausted team that was expected from the outset, taking nearly half the quarter to make their first field goal while Young and Dejounte Murray were both clicking on offense, and once again one bad quarter was the end of the game for a Spurs team that hasn’t recovered from a double-digit deficit all season.

Of course, in this case Pop’s 36-minute idea still would have meant a loss — the Hawks outscored the Spurs by a total of four points across the first, second and fourth quarters — but it would have been a better game, and it would be interesting to go back and see how many more wins the Spurs would have under this rule. It may not be as many as we think, but they at least won’t have such an awful NET rating. Then again, a win in the draft would be just as nice.

Takeaways