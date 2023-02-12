Kevin Willis grew up watching the George Gervin era Spurs

Bill Schoening’s Sound of Spurs podcast has released a new episode recently featuring none other than Kevin Willis.

As part of the Spurs 50th anniversary, the Spurs radio announcer has created a podcast featuring many of the players to grace a Spurs uniform. Willis recently attended the Spurs home game against the Brooklyn Nets where he was the “Welcome Home” honoree. Willis sat with Bill Land and Sean Elliott for a few minutes during the second quarter.

For those who wish he had been part of the conversation for a longer period of time, this is the perfect format for you.

The Detroit native had ties to the Spurs early on as he kept eyes on fellow Michigander George Gervin. Gervin’s brother played against Willis in high school.

Willis and Schoening talk about Kevin’s Detroit origins, the Motown sound, his college years, and his transition into the NBA. His longevity in the league makes his interview a great historical roadmap.

Willis was a part of the game when it was more physical. He holds no punches on how the league has changed and his take on the positive and negative aspects of the modern NBA.

Long-time fans remember Willis being sent in at the tail end of Game 6 of the NBA Finals when the writing was on the wall and the Spurs were going to claim their second Larry O’Brien trophy. He made the most of his limited time by playing all out, vibrating with excitement as he earned a title in his forties.

