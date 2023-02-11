It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Hawks

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Spurs are on an 11 game losing streak, which ties their longest of the season, previously from November 14 to December 4. The current streak started on January 20th, and if the Spurs make it to the All Star Break without winning a game, they will go a whole month without winning, which usually only happens in the off-season.

Last night, the short handed Spurs almost pulled off the win against the struggling Pistons, in a double overtime thriller that was probably decided at the end of the first overtime when the Spurs failed to inbounds the ball under the basket, leading Zach Collins to have to use his sixth foul on Bojan Bogdanovic, who sunk two free throws to tie it up. With Zach out for the second overtime, the Pistons took advantage of the fatigued Spurs lack of depth and pulled out the win.

Tonight they are in Atlanta to face the Hawks, who are led by the superstar guard tandem of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, who used to be on the Spurs. Murray has said some odd things about the Spurs on social media after he was traded, but to be honest, he was prone to the same kind of statements even while he was a member of the Silver and Black. Whatever he said off the court didn’t seem to affect his play on the court, and I expect that to continue tonight. He may be extra motivated, but I don’t really expect to see any drama between him and the Spurs players or coaches. Pop will be sure to offer him a hug after the game, and I expect Dejounte will accept.

The Spurs will be without Doug McDermott tonight, but may have some players return to action tonight. Given last night’s 58 minute marathon, the Spurs could really use Jeremy Sochan, Tre Jones, or Romeo Langford, who are all close to returning to the lineup. Keldon Johnson could also return tonight, as he’s not on the injury report. Devonte’ Graham played 37 minutes last night off the bench, and if Tre isn’t ready to go, expect him to play at least 30 tonight, backing up Blake Wesley and Malaki Branham, who will play shooting guard most of the time.

Game Prediction:

Gregg Popovich will try to fist bump Dejounte Murray, but the Hawks guard will leave him hanging.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Atlanta Hawks

February 11, 2023 | 6:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW SA



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.