It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Pistons

This is the winter of our discontent. These are times that try men’s and women’s souls, and after the crazy last few days, I don’t even know who plays for who any more in the NBA. This is the start of the Khem Birch era in San Antonio, and maybe a first look at sharpshooting guard Devonte’ Graham in a Silver and Black uniform (or Aqua and Pink, who knows?).

Tonight the remaining members of the Spurs face off against Detroit, who is only 1⁄ 2 game behind the Spurs in the overall league standings. The Spur have another opportunity to fall to 29th place with a loss tonight, or even a tie for 30th and last in the league in the unlikely event that the tank commanding Rockets can beat the Heat in Miami.

Let’s watch tonight and see some new faces for the team and see how well the new pieces can fit together. Jeremy Sochan is close to returning, but I’d be surprised if he takes the court tonight, and I also expect Tre Jones to sit this one out. It’ll be the basketball version of The Last of Us, with a lot less fungus. Only masochists will watch this game, so I’ll see you there.

Game Prediction:

DeVonte’ Graham will score 30, before Pop pulls him from the lineup in the fourth quarter because the Spurs are in danger of winning.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Detroit Pistons

February 10, 2023 | 6:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW SA



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.