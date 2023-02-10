Spurs are in Detroit, but we can still watch together here in San Antonio

San Antonio fans are invited to a free event hosted by Michelob ULTRA at Chicken N Pickle.

Per the Spurs Organization press release:

The San Antonio Spurs invite fans to an official watch party on Friday, Feb. 10 at Chicken N Pickle, presented by Michelob ULTRA. Fans can look forward to a fun night of cheering on the Silver and Black as they play against the Detroit Pistons on the road. Chicken N Pickle’s San Antonio location is dog friendly and the watch party is open to fans of all ages.

The event will feature giveaways with prizes including Spurs jerseys, game tickets, Manu Ginobili bobbleheads, Spurs swag and more. The party will feature appearances from Hype Squad, Coyote, Spurs in-arena host Chuck Cureau and Spurs DJ Quake.

Fans dressed in Spurs gear will be eligible for free food and drink tickets while supplies last.

In addition to catching the game action, fans can take part in the many Chicken N Pickle experiences such as pickleball, ping-pong and more.

Watch Party Details

Friday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m., Spurs at Detroit Pistons

Chicken N Pickle, 5215 UTSA Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78249

Location is family friendly, dog friendly and open to guests of all ages

Free parking is available around the venue until full

