San Antonio vs. Sacramento, Final Score: Spurs can’t stop Kings late in 119-109 loss

The Spurs came into to the AT&T Center on an icy night in San Antonio, hoping to put an end to their six-game losing streak against the surging Sacramento Kings. Unfortunately, it ended being just like most of their losses this season where one poor stretch — in this case a 12-0 Kings run in the second quarter — put them in a double-digit hole they couldn’t quite crawl out of, and they ended up losing their seventh straight, 109-119, after getting within a point in the fourth quarter.

Malaki Branham led five Spurs in double figures with 22 points off the bench, while Keldon Johnson and Jakob Poeltl had 18 points apiece for a starting unit that lost both Jeremy Sochan and Tre Jones to injury in the first quarter. Domontas Sabonis dominated inside with a season-high 34 points, and De’Aaron Fox scored 31 points.

For the Kings fans’ perspective, visit Sactown Royalty.

The Spurs will play their final home game before the Rodeo Road Trip beings on Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Tip-off will be at 7:00 PM CT on Bally Sports SW-SA.