 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Kings

San Antonio is icy tonight as the Spurs try to break out of a six game losing streak

By Mark Barrington
/ new
NBA: Sacramento Kings at San Antonio Spurs Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

My power is out because of the weather, and I’m writing this on my phone, so I’ll make this short: Go Spurs Go!

Game Prediction:

Vanilla Ice will make a surprise appearance at halftime, but he will be booed off the court before he can finish ‘‘Ice Ice, Baby.”

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Sacramento Kings
February 1, 2023 | 7:00 PM CT
Streaming: NBA League Pass
TV: Bally SW SA

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.

More From Pounding The Rock

Loading comments...