It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Kings

My power is out because of the weather, and I’m writing this on my phone, so I’ll make this short: Go Spurs Go!

Game Prediction:

Vanilla Ice will make a surprise appearance at halftime, but he will be booed off the court before he can finish ‘‘Ice Ice, Baby.”

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Sacramento Kings

February 1, 2023 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally SW SA



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.