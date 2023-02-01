NBA on ESPN Preview: Playoff Contenders Converge for a Doubleheader on the National Stage

The NBA on ESPN is back with another intriguing double-header, so clear your schedule, kick back, and tune into all the nationally televised action. Don’t miss the first-place Boston Celtics host the shorthanded Brooklyn Nets before the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns battle to escape play-in tournament territory.

And as always, remember to check out DraftKings for up-to-date odds to meet all your sports betting needs.

1.) Kyrie Irving over 30.5 points (-105)

You should feel secure putting money on Kyrie Irving notching more than 30 points on Wednesday night. Although his former ball club has held him in check to the tune of 24, 18, and 19 in their previous three meetings, the Nets will have almost no choice but to force-feed their eight-time All-Star with Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons, and T.J. Warren on the sidelines.

2.) Derrick White over 1.5 threes (-140)

Derrick White is in the middle of his most efficient season from behind the arc (37.4% on 4.2 3PA), and the sixth-year guard has made multiple three-pointers in four consecutive games heading into this matchup. He isn’t the first name that comes to mind when making a list of the best marksmen in the NBA, but he will have the minutes to fire away as he fills in for Marcus Smart.

3.) Al Horford over 5.5 rebounds (-140)

Despite recording less than five rebounds in each of his last three games, Al Horford might have a golden opportunity to snap his cold streak on the glass. The 36-year-old center has averaged 6.1 rebounds this season, and with the status of Robert Williams III up in the air, Boston might need him to work overtime to help them win the battle on the boards.

1.) Trae Young under 1.5 threes (-190)

Trae Young is shooting a career-worst 31.6% from three this season, yet it would be fair if you were hesitant to pull the trigger on these odds. For all his struggles finding his range, the All-NBA point guard has still drained at least two triples in 64.4% of his games in 2022-2023. Regardless, Phoenix has allowed the fewest threes in the league, making this a tough matchup for Ice Trae.

2.) Mikal Bridges over 18.5 points (-125)

Mikal Bridges has flourished as a scorer since Devin Booker landed on the injury report on Christmas, and he has been in a smooth rhythm as of late. The 26-year-old swingman has reached 20 points in seven of his last nine contests, giving betters across the globe confidence that he is more than capable of eclipsing 19 points against the Hawks and their porous defense.

3.) Deandre Ayton under 2.5 assists (-165)

Betting your hard-earned cash on professional basketball is always a risk, but this might be the safest wager of the evening. Deandre Ayton isn’t the most natural playmaker, and he has tallied two or fewer assists in 67.4% of his games this season. While he has shown growth in this area, the return of Chris Paul has nixed the Suns’ need for Ayton to take on more passing responsibilities.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.