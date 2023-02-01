It’s Manu Ginobili Bobblehead Night

After tonight, it comes down to Tony Parker.

Have you been attending the games this season? And do you have your collectible San Antonio Spurs bobbleheads? For those of us braving the weather tonight, it is Manu’s turn.

“El Corazon” is aptly named for his playing style. He may not have been the highest scoring member of the Spurs, and he is the only member of the Big Three not to be named NBA Finals MVP (he was one vote shy of making it in 2005), but his heart endeared him to fans of the San Antonio as well as Argentinian fans who made the pilgrimage to San Antonio to catch him playing.

The Spurs have honored George Gervin, David Robinson, and Tim Duncan. This series of bobbleheads, including Manu and Tony, will interlock to form a San Antonio River Barge, just like the ones traveled along the river each and every time the Spurs bring home the Larry O’Brien.

My daughter and I are taking advantage of the Pounding the Rock special which allows early entry into the AT&T Center tonight for the Courtside Experience. We’ll also be partaking of some nachos courtesy of the Spurs.

Remember, only the first 10K people get this 50th anniversary keepsake, so head on down early tonight.

Welcome to The Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, do not troll and watch the language.