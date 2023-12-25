Charlotte Hornets have never played on Christmas Day

Merry Christmas, Pounders. The Spurs are off tonight, so you can all feel free to enjoy your loved ones.

There are five games going on for your viewing pleasure, and as usual, they are some of the more anticipated pairings.

The reigning NBA Champion Denver Nuggets face the Golden State Warriors, the leagues most recent dynasty.

When thinking of NBA rivals, you need go no further than the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers.

Both of those matchups air back-to-back on ABC starting at 1:30 CST (2:30 Eastern). There are an additional three games on ESPN, check your local listings.

While there are twenty teams with the day off, one should be noted. No, not the San Antonio Spurs, although I am grateful when they don’t play on Christmas as it keep me out of trouble with the missus.

The Charlotte Hornets are the only active franchise to have never played on Noël. As for a reason, take your pick. Being a small market team, never having won a championship, or not having a superstar player in his prime, the major networks have managed to overlook the North Carolina franchise on the most major of holidays.

So enjoy your personal holiday traditions. Perhaps, like me, no Spurs means basketball is on the back burner and A Christmas Story is on repeat (it’s 5:01m a.m. and just restarting) while my daughter inspects her spoils.

Marry Christmas to you all.

