What We Learned from the Spurs’ loss to the Knicks

The older I get, the more I tend to overreact to the Spurs winning a couple of early season games. I did so after the two wins against Phoenix last week. I did so when they started 5-2 last year. I remember I was being more cautious when they started 4-1 in the 2019-20 season, and that was a year when DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge were still around, as well as the up and coming guard duo of Dejounte Murray and Derrick White. The Spurs had a team back then that, potentially, could have had a winning season.

No one expected anything like that from last year’s Spurs; no one expects that from this year’s. But I guess that’s exactly why I’m overreacting: the expectations are so low that the hopes become sky-high as soon as I see them win. In both cases, last season and this one, the reality check didn’t take too long to arrive. Since taking to the court for the second half in Sunday’s game against the Raptors, it’s largely been one hell of a nose dive for the Spurs.

First, they were “Scottie-Barnesed” and “Annunobied”, then they were torched by Tyrese Haliburton and his sharp-shooting bench, which included a certain Buddy Hield, who has now shot 50 percent or better from beyond the arc against the Spurs twelve times in his career. And I guess that Jalen Brunson dude really loves playing against the Spurs as well, as he showed in his time with the Mavericks and now the Knicks.

Takeaways