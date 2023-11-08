San Antonio at New York, Final Score: Spurs lit up by Knicks in 126-105 loss

Coming off of a 40-point loss to the Indiana Pacers, the San Antonio Spurs looked to bounce back under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden. However, it was the Knicks who rose to the occasion, as they blew out the Spurs 126-105. It’s the Spurs second straight 20+ point loss, and their third loss by such a margin this season.

The Knicks were dominant from start to finish, leading by 30 points in the third quarter. The Spurs were once again lit up from the three-point line, as the Knicks shot 45% from three, converting 19 deep balls. San Antonio struggled to contain the Knicks guards, as Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley all scored double-digit points.

Jeremy Sochan led the way for the Spurs, putting up 16 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. Victor Wembanyama struggled against the Knicks physical big men. He had 14 points and 9 rebounds on 4 of 14 shooting.

The Spurs fall to 3-5 on the season. They will face the Minnesota Timberwolves in their first In-Season Tournament game on Friday.

Observations