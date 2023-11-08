It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Knicks

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

After the Pacers took the young Spurs to the woodshed on Monday, the young team probably wants to go home and lick their wounds, but it’s the NBA, and nobody is giving them a free pass. They’re in the Big Apple tonight, and playing a game above Penn Station in Madison Square Garden. Victor Wembanyama was living in Paris for a few years before he was drafted, so he’s probably pretty comfortable in the big city, but with Devin Vassell still out, the Spurs will have trouble matching up with the Knickerbocker’s talented backcourt of Jalen Brunson and Quenten Grimes with Immanuel Quickley coming off the bench.

Victor will have to adjust to the more physical style that teams have been using to try to control his game and either draw fouls of use their aggressiveness against them. Keldon Johnson has been the most consistent performer for the Spurs this season, but some more players are going to need to step up tonight to make this a competitive game. Let’s watch and find out who answers the call.

Game Prediction:

Non French-speakers will learn several new Gallic curse words from the ESPN broadcast as the person operating the audio feed doesn’t know enough French to mute them when Wembanyama gets fouled.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks

November 8, 2023 | 6:30 PM CT

Streaming: ESPN

TV: ESPN

