It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Pacers

This week has been a roller coaster of emotions for Spurs fans, with the euphoria of the wins against an elite Phoenix squad followed by a calamity against the middling Raptors, who stole a home game from the Silver and Black after trailing by 20. Let’s not even talk about the Clippers game, because that was awful.

This is a team that delights fans and rips their hearts out by turns: on any night, they can lay an egg or create a hardcourt masterpiece. Which one will it be tonight? We will have to watch to find out.

Tonight’s game is the first back-to-back of the young season, and that means that Victor Wembanyama might be rested after playing his season high in minutes in the loss to Toronto. Tyrese Halliburton has been tearing up the league so far this season, averaging 24 points and more than 12 assists per game, and without Devin Vassell, this is a really tough matchup for the good guys. This really looks like a game that should be an easy win for the Pacers on paper, which is why I expect the Spurs to defy expectations and make it an interesting contest. Let’s tune in and find out.

Game Prediction:

Coach Pop will draw two early technical fouls so he can make his dinner reservation.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers

November 6, 2023 | 6:00 PM CT

Streaming: Bally Sports

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.