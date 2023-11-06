Lonnie Walker IV Foundation partnering with the Spurs in “Turkey For Teachers”

The Lonnie Walker IV Foundation has partnered with Spurs Sports & Entertainment, Firstmark Credit Union, and Trusted Capital Group for the fourth annual “Turkeys for Teachers” giveaway, supplying 1,000 educators with free turkeys and goodie bags.

The Spurs 2018 draftee has moved on from San Antonio. The swingman played with the Los Angeles Lakers and is currently with the Brooklyn Nets. But the Reading, PA native made an immediate impact in San Antonio. His community-minded mentality fit right in with the Spurs culture.

Walker’s mom is still a San Antonio resident and his foundation continues to impact the community.

I was fortunate enough to rise along during his first season when he surprised many San Antonio residents with food for the holidays. His energy is infectious and the joy he brings to others is transparent.

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.