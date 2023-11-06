Spurs start strong, but can’t fend off Raptors in overtime loss

Through three quarter of play, it looked as if the San Antonio Spurs were picking up where they left off in Phoenix. The offense was clicking. The defense was disruptive. It seemed they were on their way to another impressive early-season win. Then the Toronto Raptors caught fire in the fourth quarter, sending the game to overtime, and sealing it from there.

The Spurs were just a defensive rebound away from starting the season 4-2. It looked like Victor Wembanyama and Cedi Osman both were going hard after the ball, and in the process knocked it away for OG Anunoby to pick it up and tie the game.

OG ANUNOBY TIES IT FOR THE RAPTORS



The Spurs couldn't secure the rebound pic.twitter.com/RW3zhT4xUc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 5, 2023

This is still the youngest team in the NBA that will have highs and lows. For most of the game, they played well. Especially on the defensive end, where Wembanyama’s fingerprints were all over the place. Wemby had five blocks against Toronto, but even when he doesn’t block the shot, his long arms allow him to contest almost anything.

Wembanyama’s length and activity are on full display here. It also showed up on a few major blocks against Anunoby.

Like taking candy from a baby pic.twitter.com/Y83gRdFzrV — Spurs Culture (@SpursCulture) November 5, 2023

Here is one last crazy Wembanyama play. The Spurs run a backdoor lob to Wemby, but all of the Raptors jump to him, so he can’t finish. Instead he touch passes it to Charles Bassey who finishes for two points. The control and recognition from a 19-year-old on this play is impressive.

Wembanyama finished the game with 20 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 blocks and a steal. He scored two of the Spurs three buckets in the overtime period. You can find his full highlights here.

Keldon Johnson led the Spurs in scoring with 26 points, and was clutch in the fourth quarter. Here he is hitting a crazy touch shot after Tre Jones won the jump ball with 3 to go in the fourth.

OH MAMA!!!

Tre wins the tip and Keldon finishes!!@spurs | #PorVida | :BSSW pic.twitter.com/pS9mueR7hL — Bally Sports San Antonio (@BallySportsSA) November 5, 2023

This three at the shot clock off an impressive cross-court pass from Wembanyama, put the Spurs up 5 late in the game.

Zach Collins had his best game of the season, putting up 21 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists. He was effective on the low block, and knocked in a three pointer. Here he is bullying former Spur, Jakob Poeltl, in the post.

Malaki Branham filled in for the injured Devin Vassell, and looked more like the scoring guard we saw last season. Branham had 16 points on 8-9 shooting from the field. He did his work in the mid-range, scoring on dribble pull ups or coming off screens. This was a clutch bucket where he gathered his own rebound, and made the putback.

Doug McDermott has caught fire lately. He was 4-8 from three against Toronto. His ability to stretch the defense with his movement shooting has done wonders for the Spurs second unit.

Another 3️⃣ for McBuckets pic.twitter.com/v8zgTtYFsv — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 5, 2023

The Spurs will travel to Indianapolis to take on the Pacers in their next contest on Monday. The young team is on the second game of a back-to-back, their first of the season.