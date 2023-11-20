Exploring the beginning of Victor Wembanyama’s inaugural NBA season

Entering another eventful week of NBA action, the San Antonio Spurs, led by rookie Victor Wembanyama, find themselves caught in an eight-game losing streak. Their last taste of victory dates back over 18 days ago, a distant memory from their triumph in Phoenix on November 2nd. The team’s inconsistency has been glaring, repeatedly surrendering significant leads.

The Spurs fall to 1-6 when leading by 10 points and 1-4 when leading by 15 points.



So far this season only a 27-point lead has been safe for San Antonio — Paul Garcia (@PaulGarciaNBA) November 19, 2023

In the last two games, they were outscored 67 to 40 in the fourth quarter alone. Despite this frustrating trend and the lack of results, Victor Wembanyama remains resolute, keeping his focus on improvement and the future. Following Friday night’s clash against the Sacramento Kings, Wembanyama shared a thought-provoking quote that resonated.

When questioned by French media about the challenges of defending star players like De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, the rookie acknowledged the relentlessness but swiftly pointed out his quick learning curve in handling them. He remarked, “It’s relentless, but doable,” summarizing his NBA initiation — an experience that has been relentlessly demanding for the rookie.

Wherever he goes, a media frenzy ensues. French media members have permanently relocated from Paris to San Antonio just to cover Wembanyama, a testament to the high expectations pinned on him.

Gros projet à venir ! Je pars m'installer sur le long terme aux États-Unis, à San Antonio plus précisément, pour suivre Victor Wembanyama et la NBA.



Ouvert à tous les sujets et en recherche active de piges.



Partages fortement appréciés.



theo.quintard2@gmail.com. — Théo Quintard (@TheoQuintard) August 14, 2023

The intensity extends to the NBA’s national media. The Spurs, who had only one nationally televised game in the 2022-23 season, now increased to 19 such games this season, all thanks to Wembanyama. His presence on the court has become a spectacle drawing widespread attention.

From a basketball standpoint, he’s playing more games than ever. Each match, he becomes the prime target for opponents—coaches and players alike—determined to prove themselves against him. This spotlight isn’t unfamiliar for the 7’3.5” rookie, but facing off against the world’s best coaches and players is an entirely new challenge.

This level of scrutiny is typical for superstars, yet Victor grapples with it at the young age of 19. His first month in the NBA has been undeniably relentless, yet he has managed to surpass expectations with his impactful contributions.

While the numbers are impressive, this is just the beginning of Victor’s journey. He continues to navigate the intricacies of NBA life, constantly striving for improvement. Despite the unyielding demands, the rookie embraces the challenge. It’s a tough road, but he’s aware that he can accomplish anything. Despite the relentlessness, it’s doable for Victor.

An intriguing observation appears when looking at Victor’s shooting percentages, largely shaded in red on the chart, indicating figures below the league average from those areas. It’s a common rookie trait to display less efficiency initially, yet I’m optimistic about Victor’s potential to elevate his performance, especially aiming for the league average within the paint.

Wemby's shot chart thru 13 games pic.twitter.com/IFzSdLw5Ac — Bruno Passos (@bouncepassos) November 19, 2023

In a recent game, Victor exhibited dominance defensively, particularly in the paint, rejecting a career-high eight shots. The question arises: could this rookie possibly secure a triple-double featuring blocks this season?

ICYMI, here’s all 8 of Wemby’s blocks:

pic.twitter.com/QDmGc8TbRC — Wemby Muse (@Wemby_Muse) November 19, 2023

A captivating in-game audio clip features Coach Pop emphasizing the importance of balance to Victor. It’s an ongoing challenge for a player of his height.

Gotta love the advice from Pop! pic.twitter.com/M8FSvSEhaq — Wemby Muse (@Wemby_Muse) November 18, 2023

A new statistic piques curiosity, promising potential benefits for Wemby’s defensive impact as the season progresses. It’s a factor worth keeping an eye on.

New Stat



STOP% shows which players end the most opponent possessions/100 without a FGA. Shooting fouls/100 included for context.



‘23-‘24 STOP% Leaders: pic.twitter.com/gxvXkT3S92 — NBA University (@NBA_University) November 18, 2023

Lastly, a friendly reminder showcasing the towering height of Wemby—a testament to his impressive physical presence on the court.